UDC Dumps Steve Harvey

The UDC government has chosen not to extend Steve Harvey’s P470M contract, emphasizing its focus on local filmmakers, TV producers and homegrown entertainment talent

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government has opted not to renew the entertainment contract of American media mogul Steve Harvey insisting on empowering local entertainment sector.

Harvey, renowned worldwide for his hosting and production prowess, was brought in under the previous administration with a mandate to leverage his global influence to elevate local television content and film production. Under the deal, the Botswana Ignite project was founded in order to steer the Botswana version of popular game show Family Feud and other undisclosed projects.

The high-profile deal, reportedly valued at over P470 million over three years, faced persistent criticism from segments of the local film industry, who argued that the funds could better serve domestic talent.

NURTURING THE LOCAL INDUSTRY

Presenting before Parliament on Monday, the Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng revealed that the decision reflects a commitment to nurturing Botswana’s creative industries and giving local filmmakers, producers and television personalities a stronger platform.

“The Steve Harvey contract will be answered in detail by the Minister for State President, Defence and Security at a later date but I can confirm that the contract will not be renewed. Our priority is to empower local talent, ensuring that the money invested directly benefits our people and strengthens the industry from within,” Kelebeng told Parliament.

FINANCIAL AND CULTURAL STATEMENT

While Harvey’s presence brought international attention to Botswana’s entertainment scene, critics such as the Botswana Film Association contended that meaningful long-term development hinges on building local capacity rather than relying on foreign stars. The cancellation of the contract is seen as both a financial and cultural statement, redirecting resources to homegrown productions that promise sustained impact.

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