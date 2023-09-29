UDC Plots to Oust Saleshando & Co in Maun

Former council chair Ntsogotlho to challenge Saleshando

Carterpillar Hikuama seat also under threat

Mbulawa may run primaries for Maun East

GAZETTE REPORTER

A serious UDC plot to dislodge the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) from all three Maun constituencies in the 2024 general elections is reportedly in the making.

According to information reaching The Botswana Gazette, the Umbrella for Democratic Change is likely to endorse former BCP cadres, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho and Tiego Mpho, to challenge Dumelang Saleshando in Maun North and Carterpillar Hikuama in Maun West to that end.

Mpho and Ntsogotlho left the BCP for the UDC early this year following tensions between the two parties. “They are both very strong candidates and the BCP would not be wise not to take them very seriously,” a source told The Gazette.

“A very interesting battle”

“They are likely not to face opposition in the UDC primaries because the party believes that they can push the BCP to the limits. It is going to be a very interesting battle.”

Mpho lost to Hikuama in BCP parliamentary primaries in 2018. It is unclear who the UDC will endorse for Maun East to face Goretetse Kekgonegile of the BCP.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is also said to be determined to win back most North West constituencies. Regional chairman Reaboka Mbulawa has told The Botswana Gazette that BDP has embarked on a mission to revive party structures in the region.

Veterans

“We have been holding several party engagements across the region,” he said. “We recently met with veterans of the party whom we believe have been very key to the success of the party.”

Mbulawa is expected to run in BDP parliamentary primaries for Maun East. He lost to BCP president Saleshando in Maun West in 2019. “I have long moved my membership from Maun West to Maun East,” said Mbulawa. “Maun East is my place of residence and location of my businesses.”

But sources say former MP for Ngami, Thato Kwerepe, may challenge Mbulawa in Maun East primaries.