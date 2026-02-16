UK Shuts Door on Botswana Beef

The UK has imposed an immediate ban on Botswana’s fresh beef following a confirmed outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

GAZETTE REPORTER

The United Kingdom (UK) has slammed the door on Botswana beef, imposing an immediate ban on imports of fresh bovine meat following a confirmed outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). The latest move threatens a key export market and raises fresh questions about biosecurity controls.

Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the restriction takes effect from 4 February 2026, covering all fresh beef produced in Botswana on or after 30 December 2025. The decision follows Botswana’s notification to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) of an FMD outbreak confirmed on 29 January 2025.

“Until the extent of the outbreak in Botswana is clarified, imports into Great Britain of fresh bovine meat processed on or after 30 December 2025 will be temporarily restricted,” Defra said. It added, “This is a precautionary measure to protect animal health in Great Britain.”

OUTBREAK EXPANDS CONCERNS

The outbreak was confirmed in Zone 6b, an area already barred from exporting fresh beef to the UK due to a previous FMD incident in 2022. Authorities have since reported further suspicions of disease in Zone 3c, deepening concerns and prompting tougher action from London.

Defra said an official veterinary alert, OVS note 2026/02, was issued on 30 January 2026, instructing that consignments of fresh bovine meat and untreated animal by-products be held pending assessment. Following that review, Britain applied a “closing date” of 30 December 2025 to Botswana’s export listings, effectively shutting down fresh beef imports.

“As a result of this change, imports of fresh bovine meat produced in Botswana on or after that date are now restricted,” the Defra spokesperson added.

BAN EXTENDS TO INDIRECT SHIPMENTS

The ban also captures consignments routed through South African cold stores, a common logistics pathway for Botswana beef entering the UK market. Defra warned that these shipments are equally subject to the restriction, closing a potential loophole.

While Botswana remains technically listed for exports of fresh meat from other ruminants such as sheep and goats, those products are not eligible for import because the country lacks approved residue control programmes for those commodities. Exports of affected animal by-products (ABPs) are also prohibited, as Botswana has no ABP establishments approved to export to Great Britain.

BLOW TO BOTSWANA’S BEEF INDUSTRY

The move is a blow to Botswana’s beef industry, long prized in the UK for its disease-free status and premium quality. Industry sources say the restriction risks disrupting supply chains, hurting export revenues, and putting pressure on producers already grappling with drought and rising costs.

An official in Botswana, speaking on condition of anonymity, said authorities were working to contain the outbreak and restore market access. “Our veterinary services are responding and we are engaging with international partners to demonstrate control and transparency,” the official said.