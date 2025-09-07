UN Intervenes in Botswana Health Crisis

Botswana’s health crisis has prompted swift intervention from the United Nations, following President Duma Boko’s declaration of a public health emergency

GAZETTE REPORTER

The United Nations has stepped in to support Botswana as the country battles a deepening health crisis marked by drug shortages, strained hospitals, and mounting debts in the health sector.

President Advocate Duma Boko recently declared a state of public health emergency after the Ministry of Health warned that the system was “severely strained,” with government reportedly owing more than P1 billion to private health providers and suppliers. Stockouts of essential medicines and equipment have left clinics and hospitals struggling to treat patients.

To respond, Boko on 22 August appointed a National Task Force of experts to address supply chain disruptions at central medical depots. The team reports to a National Steering Committee, which has been granted sweeping authority to make all decisions during the emergency.

Partnership

Confirming the UN’s intervention, spokesperson Nchidzi Smarts said the organisation will work with government through the newly formed structures. The response will be spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO), supported by UNICEF, UNAIDS, and other agencies.

“The UN is committed in the days and weeks ahead to coordinate the response, working closely with the Government to leverage our convening power for urgent action in the country to protect the health and future of everyone in Botswana,” said UN Resident Coordinator Wenyang Yang.

The immediate focus will be on securing medical supplies and stabilising public health facilities. But both the government and its partners also face the challenge of building resilience in the health system to prevent future crisis.