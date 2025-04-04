Unions Support Motion For 26-Day Pay Model 

To be tabled by the MP for Ngami, Caterpillar Hikuama (BCP), the motion is motivated by extra responsibilities for teachers like lesson planning and marking assignments outside normal teaching hours

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s teachers’ unions have rallied behind a motion by Botswana Congress Party (BCP) legislator Caterpillar Hikuama that seeks to introduce and adopt a 26-day pay model for teachers in public schools.

Botswana Teachers’ Union (BTU) and the Botswana Sectors for Educators Union (BOSETU) have fully endorsed Hikuama’s proposal, saying it will ensure fair compensation for educators.

The unions contend that the existing payment system fails to reflect the workload and dedication of teachers.

Beyond contracted hours

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette, the Secretary General of BOSETU, Tobokani Rari, disclosed that they had previously engaged with Hikuama on the matter.

He noted that teachers frequently work beyond their contracted hours, including weekends, public holidays, and after-school programmes.

“The introduction of the 26-day pay model is a long-overdue reform that would ensures that teachers are fairly compensated for the full extent of their labour,” Rari stated.

The president of BTU, Gotlamang Oitsile, was similarly enthusiastic about the Hikuama motion, saying the union has long called for adoption of the 26-day pay model but the government has been reluctant.

Considerable debate

“We have continuously pushed for this and even submitted a position paper to relevant authorities,” he said. “Our belief is that the current pay model disadvantages teachers because it does not account for overtime work.”

Hikuama, a former teacher who now represents Ngami in Parliament, has formally notified Parliament of his intention to table the motion that is expected to generate considerable debate.

If adopted, the motion will urge the government to implement the new model to address long-standing salary concerns in the public education sector.

Fixed monthly salary

Teachers in Botswana’s public schools are currently paid on a fixed monthly salary that does not factor in additional hours worked beyond the regular school day.

Because of this, unions have argued that the system fails to acknowledge the extra responsibilities that come with lesson planning, marking assignments, and other school-related activities conducted outside normal teaching hours.