VIVO ENERGY BOTSWANA LAUNCHES SHELL MOLEPOLOLE LECHA ONE SERVICE STATION

Vivo Energy Botswana, the company that dis-
tributes and markets Shell branded products and
services in Botswana, has of- ficially opened the Molepo–
lole Shell Lecha One service station, strategically located
at Legotlhong Ward, Plot 7482 along Molepolole Main
Road. This service station opening is a result of collabora-
tive efforts by Vivo Energy Botswana with Lecha One Pty Ltd.
The service station is company owned and
dealer operated. The second Shell Service station in Mo–
lepolole. This is in addition to four retail sites opened
in 2021 bringing the overall number of Shell service sta-
tions to 80 in the country. In addition to the official
opening ceremony, customers will experience a full
Shell service; having their car tyres and windshields
cleaned, training on Shell products and lucky motorists
will also benefit from an array of activations and promotion
offered by Shell Botswana.
These promotions are meant
to reward customers’ loyalty to the Shell brand. As it is a
norm in Africa to celebrate a new baby in the commu-
nity, we are celebrating the new station with this official
opening ceremony and activations.
In his welcome remarks, the site retailer Mr Stephen
Lecha thanked Vivo Energy Botswana for giving him
the opportunity to work with them and run the site which
shows the company’s commitment to supporting the
government theme of citizen empowerment. He also ac-
knowledged the site owner Mr Thomas Sedirwa for the
opportunity to operate from his land. He assured all pres-
ent that with his team, they promise to offer excellent
services to the customers in Molepolole for having Shell
as their preferred brand. He thanked the village leader-
ship for their presence at this momentous occasion.
Mr. Pawan Juwaheer, Managing Director of Vivo En-
ergy Botswana, said the network expansion is aimed to
bring Shell products and services closer to our customers.
“These investments in our retail network expansion dem-
onstrate Vivo Energy’s commitment to developing its
business in Botswana and its ambition to continue to ex-
ceed the expectations of our valued customers. This is in
line with our expansion strategy to make it convenient
for our customers to access quality products and services
across Botswana,” he said. Giving a keynote address at
the official launch, Mothusa Kgosi Kgolo wa Bakwena,
Kgosi Mhaladi applauded Vivo Energy Botswana for
the new service station which brings benefits to the com-
munity of Molepolole and surrounding areas as well as
employment opportunities for the youth of the area.
He encouraged site staff to pride themselves on offer-
ing excellent customer service. The site was officially
opened in the presence of Vivo Energy CEO Mr.
Stan Mittelman who performed the official ribbon
cutting and assisted the first customer at the site. Also
present was Vivo Energy, Executive Vice President
for East & Southern Africa, Mr. Hans Paulsen, members
of Vivo Energy Botswana leadership team and staff
as well as key stakeholders from Molepolole.
Vivo Energy Botswana is committed to make a real
and lasting difference to the communities where it
operates. This entails collaborating with the govern-
ment and the private sector to support our country’s de-
velopment and the wellbeing of Batswana.