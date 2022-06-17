VIVO ENERGY BOTSWANA LAUNCHES SHELL MOLEPOLOLE LECHA ONE SERVICE STATION

Vivo Energy Botswana, the company that dis-

tributes and markets Shell branded products and

services in Botswana, has of- ficially opened the Molepo–

lole Shell Lecha One service station, strategically located

at Legotlhong Ward, Plot 7482 along Molepolole Main

Road. This service station opening is a result of collabora-

tive efforts by Vivo Energy Botswana with Lecha One Pty Ltd.

The service station is company owned and

dealer operated. The second Shell Service station in Mo–

lepolole. This is in addition to four retail sites opened

in 2021 bringing the overall number of Shell service sta-

tions to 80 in the country. In addition to the official

opening ceremony, customers will experience a full

Shell service; having their car tyres and windshields

cleaned, training on Shell products and lucky motorists

will also benefit from an array of activations and promotion

offered by Shell Botswana.

These promotions are meant

to reward customers’ loyalty to the Shell brand. As it is a

norm in Africa to celebrate a new baby in the commu-

nity, we are celebrating the new station with this official

opening ceremony and activations.



In his welcome remarks, the site retailer Mr Stephen

Lecha thanked Vivo Energy Botswana for giving him

the opportunity to work with them and run the site which

shows the company’s commitment to supporting the

government theme of citizen empowerment. He also ac-

knowledged the site owner Mr Thomas Sedirwa for the

opportunity to operate from his land. He assured all pres-

ent that with his team, they promise to offer excellent

services to the customers in Molepolole for having Shell

as their preferred brand. He thanked the village leader-

ship for their presence at this momentous occasion.

Mr. Pawan Juwaheer, Managing Director of Vivo En-

ergy Botswana, said the network expansion is aimed to

bring Shell products and services closer to our customers.



“These investments in our retail network expansion dem-

onstrate Vivo Energy’s commitment to developing its

business in Botswana and its ambition to continue to ex-

ceed the expectations of our valued customers. This is in

line with our expansion strategy to make it convenient

for our customers to access quality products and services

across Botswana,” he said. Giving a keynote address at

the official launch, Mothusa Kgosi Kgolo wa Bakwena,

Kgosi Mhaladi applauded Vivo Energy Botswana for

the new service station which brings benefits to the com-

munity of Molepolole and surrounding areas as well as

employment opportunities for the youth of the area.



He encouraged site staff to pride themselves on offer-

ing excellent customer service. The site was officially

opened in the presence of Vivo Energy CEO Mr.

Stan Mittelman who performed the official ribbon

cutting and assisted the first customer at the site. Also

present was Vivo Energy, Executive Vice President

for East & Southern Africa, Mr. Hans Paulsen, members

of Vivo Energy Botswana leadership team and staff

as well as key stakeholders from Molepolole.

Vivo Energy Botswana is committed to make a real

and lasting difference to the communities where it

operates. This entails collaborating with the govern-

ment and the private sector to support our country’s de-

velopment and the wellbeing of Batswana.

