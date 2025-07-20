We Took Batswana For Granted – Balopi 

The new president of the Botswana Democratic Party, Mpho Balopi, has identified complacency and endless power struggles as key factors that cost the party its once unshakable dominance

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) lost power because of internal complacency and persistent power struggles, the newly-elected president of the party, Mpho Balopi, has said.

Speaking in a newly released interview on the Mogobe Nuggets of Wisdom podcast, Balopi asserted that the BDP’s prolonged dominance bred a sense of entitlement that led to neglect of grassroots engagement.

He emphasised that the party grew too comfortable and consequently failed to adapt to shifting expectations of a more politically engaged electorate.

Reform and rejuvenate

Balopi, who is a former secretary general of the BDP and a minister in its government, shared a desire to reform and rejuvenate the party by acknowledging how power, if left unchecked, can lead even the most prudent institutions into decline.

“I strongly believe that as the BDP, we started taking Batswana for granted even in our posture as we were going towards the elections,” he said.

“But as a Motswana, even if you are winning, you have to be humble. Maybe we took a long time or never responded to some of the issues that people were pointing at, saying ‘Here, you are not doing right.’”

Internal battles

Balopi stated that many within the BDP became preoccupied with internal battles for positions and influence. In the process, he noted, the BDP’s long-standing reputation as a beacon of democracy was gradually eroded as its internal conflicts became increasingly public.

“There was a lot of bickering, self-hate and isolating other people,” he asserted. “I don’t believe that’s the right approach. Politics is a game of numbers.

“Right now there are people I don’t fundamentally agree with how they do things but I’m going to work with them to at least find a common ground. This will ensure that the winner is the organisation.

Fighting for positions

“In politics, the biggest undoing of leaders and political parties is fighting for positions. Positions are timed. They are always going to be there, especially in a democratic dispensation.

“In a democratic setting, understand and appreciate that there has to be succession. You can never grow younger. We are all going to grow older and ultimately we will be out of those positions.”