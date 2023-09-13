WUC Suspends Engineers Charged in P300m Corruption Case

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has taken action by suspending two chief engineers who are facing corruption charges related to the P300 million Glen Valley Water and Waste Treatment Plant project.

Administrative action initiated

Gaselemogwe Senai, CEO of WUC, recently informed this publication that administrative measures have been put in place regarding Timothy Mudongo and Rebaone Letsatle. “Administrative action has been initiated to facilitate ongoing investigations,” stated the WUC CEO.

Allegations of corruption

The charges against the engineers include allegations of corruption by a public officer in abuse of office, involving benefits such as rented houses in Gaborone and luxurious holidays in Kasane, courtesy of Beijing Enterprise Water Group, the Chinese construction company overseeing the Glen Valley Water and Waste Treatment Plant project. They are expected to appear before the Extension 2 Magistrate Court next week.

Investigations have revealed that although the project was initially budgeted for P180 million, the costs reportedly escalated to over P300 million, raising concerns. These two engineers were responsible for overseeing the tendering process.

Investigations by DCEC

Furthermore, The Botswana Gazette has learned that the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) is not only investigating the two engineers but also certain members of the BDP, executive management at WUC, senior officials at the Ministry of Lands and Water, and individuals at the Office of the President. Preliminary evidence suggests that while the two engineers may have benefited, a significant portion of the gains may have flowed to their superiors. “The investigation is intricate and involves influential figures, with concerns about potential compromises,” disclosed a source close to the investigation.