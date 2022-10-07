AP-BCP Start Official Negotiations

The Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) have kick-started official negotiation processes designed to dislodge the BDP government in 2024 and to usher in a new government that is clean, democratic, effective and transformational.

The two parties held a three-day long foundational meetings attended by the conveners and negotiators between Saturday 24 September and Monday 26 September 2022.

This process starts after months of planning and takes over from the Opposition Forum Cooperation Platform at which only the AP and the BCP remained after other partners left the negotiating table and failed to submit their position papers as earlier agreed by all opposition parties.

During the three days, the negotiation team focused on laying the foundations, organisational structures and processes for managing and conducting the negotiations process.

The team also developed and agreed on the Operational Guidelines, Terms of Reference, Rules of Engagement, Ground Rules, Negotiation Principles, Negotiation Structures, Role of the Conveners, Role of the Negotiators, Communication Protocols as well as the Schedule of Activities for the next 10 weeks.

The leaders of the two parties eagerly wait to receive ideas and wise counsel from all like-minded parties, unions, churches, NGOs and other organisations that desire to play a role in building a broad-based and all-inclusive people’s coalition that encapsulates our nation’s dreams and aspirations.

As we prepare for the 2024 elections, we promise Batswana a credible, democratic, disciplined and high impact political vehicle that will be led by a constellation of leaders with a high sense of integrity.

Mmaotho Segotso -Publicity Secretary, AP

Mpho M. Pheko – Publicity Secretary, BCP