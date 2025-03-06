Absa Summer Kids Marathon Expands With Nationwide Activations 

The organisers say the goal is to ensure that the event is accessible to as many children as possible, hence the early activations to promote the event that is scheduled for 26 April

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

With children across Botswana embracing fitness and wellness, the Absa Summer Kids Marathon is reaching new heights in its fourth edition.

The organisers have taken an innovative approach this year, launching nationwide activations to promote the event that is scheduled for 26 April at the Three Dikgosi Monument at the Gaborone Central Business District.

The marathon’s lead organiser, Martin Fani, says the goal is to ensure the event is accessible to as many children as possible.

Something different

“This year, we thought of doing something different – countrywide activations. We’ve already been to Gaborone twice, as well as Palapye and Maun,” he said in an interview.

The response, he noted, has been overwhelming. “Maun had the highest attendance so far, with over 400 children participating, while Palapye recorded 328,” Fani said. “And that’s just for the activations alone. It shows that kids are hungry for fitness activities.”

Encouraged by the turnout, the organisers are heading back to Gaborone for another activation on 8 March, followed by Letlhakane the following weekend. The initiative is part of a broader effort to engage children across the country in the lead-up to the main event.

From an early age

The enthusiasm from children has underscored a deeper issue – the need for parents to prioritise their children’s wellness. “It seems kids are not getting enough opportunities to enjoy physical activities,” Fani observed.

“As parents, we may be turning a blind eye to children’s fitness and wellness. The excitement we’ve seen from these activations is proof that more needs to be done.”

The marathon’s theme this year, Forever Young and Active, aims to reinforce the importance of fitness from an early age.

“It’s about encouraging kids to stay active in all aspects of life—school, home, and play,” said Fani. “We also want to instill confidence and vitality, showing that being young isn’t just about age but about energy and action as well.”

The Blue, Black and White

The Absa Summer Kids Marathon has grown significantly since its inception. Last year, preparations began in September with an Independence Activation designed to reignite children’s interest in fitness after a long break.

“It was incredible to see kids proudly wearing our national colours – Blue, Black and White – excited about what’s ahead,” Fani recalled.

With this year’s expanded efforts, the organisers hope to improve on past editions. “We are learning from these activations and using them as an eye-opener,” Fani said. “The goal is to cater for every child and make this event as inclusive as possible.”

Culture of fitness

Registration for the main event is already open, with a participation fee of P250. Fani urged parents to sign their children up early. “We want to host a complaint-free, injury-free event,” he said. “Everything we do is to ensure an unforgettable experience for the kids.”

The growing popularity of the Absa Summer Kids Marathon reflects a broader shift towards fostering a culture of fitness among children in Botswana.

“These activations have shown us just how much kids crave opportunities to be active,” said Fani. “It’s our responsibility to provide them with those opportunities.”