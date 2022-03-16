Africa Cricket Association elections set for next week

Botswana Cricket Assciation’s Sumod Damodar uncontested for the chairman’s position

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) elective Annual General Meeting will take place next week (Saturday) with board member positions up for grabs within the continental cricket body. Positions that are set to be filled include the chairman, vice chairman, finance director, tournament director and the development director.

The newly elected Board of Members will run the ACA ‘s daily operations from 2022 to 2024. The Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) vice chairman Sumod Damodar is eligible for the ACA chairman’s position after being proposed and seconded by 14 out of 20 member countries. Damodar will stand uncontested for the top post.

With a wealth of local and international administrative experience, Damodar is set for a major continental level as he will be confirmed as the new leader of the Board during the AGM. Damodar has served at an executive level in the ACA as a treasurer. He has also been a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) executive committee, a position he has been voted for on three occasions.

Other candidates who will run unopposed are Kwame Asare (vice chairman), Dipankar Sengupta (finance director), Hester Khan (tournament director) and Stephen Musaale (development director). The candidates make up a “Board Elect” group, they have been given that title as there are no alternative candidates in each position.