AMOS’ DECISION PENDING IOC APPROVAL FOR 2024 OLYMPICS

IOC Executive Board will make the final decision

Numerous athletes have taken the independent route in previous competitions

BONGANI MALUNGA

African 800m champion and 2012 Olympic silver medalist Nijel Amos’ decision to become an independent athlete is still subject to final approval from the International Olympic Committee if he is to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics as an independent athlete.

Amos released a public statement on Sunday announcing his intention to compete in future international competitions as an independent athlete due to a lack of administrative support.

“Please include me in your prayers for my next phase as a professional athlete. Sadly, I am pursuing going into the scene as an independent athlete, it’s what’s best for my family and I. When you don’t feel appreciated and undermined you (have) got to stand (up) for yourself. Botswana National Olympic Committee, thank you so much for all the years you have been in my corner,” said Amos in his public statement on social media platforms.

Although Amos has made his intentions clear about being independent, the IOC Executive Board will make the final decision on whether or not his wish will be granted. The IOC Executive Board will make a resolution after Amos has forwarded his reasons for taking the independent route.

There have been numerous cases of athletes taking the independent route in previous Olympic competitions. Athletes such as Guor Marial, Liemarvin Bonevacia and Philipine van Aanholt among others have competed at the Olympics as independent

According to the Olympic Charter (Rule 40-41), “Any competitor in the Olympic Games must be a national of the country of the NOC which is entering such competitor. A competitor who is a national of two or more countries at the same time may represent either one of them, as he may elect. However, after having represented one country in the Olympic Games, in continental or regional games or in world or regional championships recognised by the relevant IF, he may not represent another country unless certain circumstances.”