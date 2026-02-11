Amos Launches Youth Athletics League

Botswana’s Olympic trailblazer unveils a national track initiative aimed at inclusion, development, and early talent discovery

GAZETTE REPORTER

Nijel Amos, Botswana’s first-ever Olympic medalist, is turning his focus to the next generation. The London 2012 Olympic 800-metre silver medalist has announced plans to launch the Youth United Track and Field League, a national athletics series targeting young athletes between the ages of 9 and 18.

The initiative marks Amos’s most significant contribution yet to grassroots sport development in Botswana.

League Structure

The league will open with Series One on 1 March in Francistown, providing young athletes with their first opportunity to compete on an inclusive, officially sanctioned platform under Botswana Athletics.

Series Two is scheduled for 19 April in Gaborone, where returning athletes are expected to demonstrate growth, discipline, and competitive progression built from the opening meet.

Inclusion Focus

Speaking in a telephone interview, Amos said the league was founded primarily to promote inclusion across all levels of youth sport.

“This is about bringing together children from both private and public schools,” he said. “It’s also about including athletes with disabilities and ensuring that the girl child is actively encouraged to participate.”

Amos emphasized that talent exists everywhere, regardless of background, schooling, or circumstance.

Building Partnerships

While preparations are progressing well, Amos confirmed that organizers are still seeking partnerships and sponsorships to strengthen the league’s foundation. Despite this, he remains confident the initiative is moving in the right direction.

He stressed that the league’s long-term value lies in creating a sustainable pathway for young athletes to pursue their dreams in a structured environment.

Shared Vision

Amos said the project was developed alongside Simon Tshwaane, Sydney Seabo, and Solomon Mpusetsang, all united by a shared vision of accessibility in sport.

“Together, we’ve created a national youth athletics league that brings private schools, public schools, and out-of-school youth onto one competitive platform—because talent doesn’t come from one place,” he said.

The league is open to boys and girls aged 12 to 18, officially sanctioned by Botswana Athletics, and guided by a simple principle: sport should unite rather than divide.

Post Views: 305