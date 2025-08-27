Athletics Team Off For Korea Camp 

Botswana’s athletics team departs this week for a pre-training camp in South Korea ahead of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s senior athletics team will depart for South Korea this Friday for a pre-training camp in preparation for the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships, the acting president

of Botswana Athletics Association (BAA), Oabona Theetso, has confirmed.

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan from 13 to 21 September 2025.

The event will feature over 2,000 athletes from approximately 200 countries. It will be the second time Tokyo hosts the championships following its first staging in 1991.

Acclimatisation

Speaking to Gazette Sports in an interview, Theetso said the purpose of the camp is to help athletes acclimatise to conditions in Asia before the global competition. “The team will travel for a pre-training camp basically for it to acclimatise,” he noted.

“With both countries being in Asia, we are of the view that things like food, the weather and so on are not that different, which should give our team a moment to have a feel of things there.”

Botswana heads into the championships after securing two medals at the 2023 edition in Budapest, Hungary – silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m, both won by sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo.

Mosimanyane not on technical team

A notable change from previous years is the absence of Tebogo’s personal coach, Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane, from the national team’s technical bench. Theetso was keen to state that this was Mosimanyane’s decision.

“He is not part of the technical team of the national team,” he said. “And that is in accordance with his request. It must be noted that he will be in Tokyo as personal coach for his athletes, who include Tebogo and Bayapo Ndori.”

Chilume Ntshwarang will serve as the head coach of the national team at the championships.

Athletes and relay team

Botswana has qualified several athletes for the Tokyo event, including Tebogo, Ndori, Lee Eppie, Collen Kebinatshipi, Kemoreemang Tisang, Tshepiso Masalela, Oratile Nowe, and Kethobogile Haingura.

The men’s 4x400m relay team has also qualified.

Preparations for the championships came as athletes continued to train under close supervision and to monitor their performance levels ahead of the global competition.