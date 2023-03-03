BAA Gears Up for Elective Congress

7 executive positions plus four regional posts available

Former BAA president Moses Bantsi wants to return to top seat

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is currently busy with preparations for its highly anticipated general assembly that will see affiliates vote for their preferred candidates to run the organisation for the next four years.

The meeting will be held on 18 March in Gaborone at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Candidates will contest for seven available positions of the executive committee, namely the president, vice president administration, vice president technical, vice president finance and the four coordinators from the north, north central, south and south central regions of Botswana.

Second term

Information reaching Gazette Sports is that the current leadership has shown interest in retaining office for the second term and that former BAA president Moses Bantsi has also made it clear that he wants to return to the top seat.

The elections are coming at a time when BAA is preparing for the forthcoming continental and global events such as the Africa Games, World Championships, the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, and Paris 2024 qualifiers.

Preparations on track

BAA Vice President Administration, Oabona Theetso, has confirmed that the organisation is heading to the polls and that preparations are on track.

“Everyone is busy contributing towards the progress report that will be presented to the affiliates,” he said in an interview.

“An elective general assembly comes with lots of work because committee members have to report back to the general membership on their achievements and failures and account for everything that happened during their term as far as finances are concerned.”

Interest from candidates

He noted that the elections have sparked interest from many people who have shown a desire to serve and guide BAA towards achieving its mandate until 2027.

“Several people have indeed shown interest in running for various positions on the board and we are following the right procedures to deliver a fair and genuine congress,” he said.

“There are subcommittees that are responsible for all key elements pertaining to the elections. We will keep on updating the media and the public on any developments emerging from preparations.”

Positions up for grabs

Meanwhile, BAA has held a total of three track and field events this year in a quest to earmark potential athletes who will represent the country at international events.

Letsile Tebogo has already shown a huge progress in his performance following his historic triumph in South Africa recently.