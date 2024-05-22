BAA the Biggest Winner at Botswana Sports Awards

Wing-footed sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo became Sportsman of the Year award and Sportsperson of the Year when athletics once again shone the brightest at the Night of the Stars

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) emerged as the biggest winner at the Botswana Sports Awards held at Royal Aria in Tlokweng over the weekend, raking in seven prestigious awards.

The event celebrated the country’s finest sporting talent and achievements.

Botswana’s sensational sprinter, Letsile Tebogo, did have his cake and ate it when he became Sportsman of the Year award and Sportsperson of the Year while Oratile Nowe, the national record holder in the women’s 800m race, became the Sportswoman of the Year.

Collen Kebinatshipi

Collen Kebinatshipi, an outstanding 400m runner, was named Junior Sportsman of the Year.

Tebogo’s personal coach, Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane, who also serves as the national athletics team coach, received the Coach of the Year award.

BAA’s impressive achievements did not stop there because it was recognised as the National Sporting Association of the Year while its president, Moses Bantsi, became Sports Administrator of the Year.

Outside the realm of athletics, a chess prodigy Natalie Banda was recognised as Junior Sportswoman of the Year.

Emmanuel Kgaboetsile

In the category of Umpire/Referee of the Year, Emmanuel Kgaboetsile of badminton was honoured while the Non-Citizen award went to Sensei William Matike-Ndoumbe of judo.

Special Olympics athletes Thuso Malasa and Onalenna Onneng were celebrated as Sportsman with a Disability of the Year and Sportswoman with a Disability of the Year respectively.

In addition to these honours, three Minister’s Awards were presented. Motorsports hero Ross Branch received one of these accolades. The national women’s football team, The Mares, and Tumisang Orebonye, a striker for the senior national men’s football team, were also recipients.

Champions and ambassadors

President Mokgweetsi Masisi praised the athletes for their excellence and for being ambassadors of Botswana. “Botswana has shown the world what the country is truly made of on the track,” he said.

“Our athletes have not only competed but have excelled, standing proudly on the podium as champions and ambassadors of our nation.”

The President also commended all the winners for the pride they bring to the country through their dedication and exceptional performances. He encouraged nominees who did not win to continue their hard work and dedication.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare, said his ministry is prepared to support the athletes’ preparations for the upcoming Olympics in Paris, France.

Support for the Olympics

“Our ministry is ready to support the team’s preparations ahead of the upcoming Olympics,” said the sports minister. “We are committed to ensuring our athletes have the best possible chance to succeed on the world stage.”

The awards night was a testament to the growing prowess of Botswana’s athletes on both national and international stages.

The government’s commitment to supporting these athletes is expected to further enhance their performance and bring more accolades to the nation.