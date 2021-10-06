BFL CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

Gilika appointed as his interim replacement

League to start on 22 October

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Chairman of Botswana Football League, Aryl Ralebala, resigned from this week,” Gazette Sport has established. According to an official statement, Ralebala is to be replaced by Njabulo Gilika as interim chairman.

Ralebala’s resignation comes when the BFL is on the cusp of finalising a deal with a new league title sponsor. The BFL says they are at contract signing stage and are about to announce the new sponsor. A new television deal “well on time before the start of the 2021/2022 season” with the league set to officially return on 22 October.

Football enthusiasts will surely be elated that the BFL has finally set a date for the resumption of local league action, bringing to an end a 19-month wait.

Previously known as the Botswana Premier League, the BFL gained autonomy when Ralebala was appointed by its shareholders in a landmark development last April that would have seen him lead a new era of football in Botswana but for his resignation.

A few months ago, Ralebala announced a new transformation strategy that would help clubs transition from societies to become professional entities run as privately owned businesses. The key driving force behind the strategy was to ensure transparency and accountability for clubs that have struggled to transform into professional entities and adhere to club licensing requirements.

However, he will now be on the periphery as another chairman will take over and oversee the project. The BFL has officially confirmed his resignation in a media release that also names the interim placement of Njabulo Gilika as the new chairman.

“The BFL Board voted Mr Njabulo Gilika as an interim Chairman until (a) Special Meeting of Shareholders which will be scheduled in terms of the Companies Act Cop 42:01. The league preparations are going on and the season for 2021/2022 is scheduled to start on 22 October 2021,” reads the statement signed by BFL Chief Executive, Solomon Ramochotlhwane.