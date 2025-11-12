BFL Eyes New Cup Competitions

The Botswana Football League is planning to introduce additional cup competitions, but rising betting activity has raised questions about regulation and public awareness. League officials call for a national approach, while critics point to gaps in oversight

The Botswana Football League (BFL) is seeking to expand its competitions while addressing the challenges posed by increased betting in sports.

EXPANDING COMPETITIONS

Speaking at a recent press briefing, BFL CEO Billy Sekgororoane said the league aims to offer more opportunities for teams and fans.

“The football league organizes and manages competitions for the elite teams. One of the competitions is what we commonly call the league… And then we can organize a cup competition, charity cup, league cup, or any other type of competition,” Sekgororoane said.

The league is in discussions with potential partners to launch a new knockout cup, although the format—whether top four, six, or eight teams—has not been finalized. “So, let’s call it a cup competition. A cup competition for now. A knockout cup competition for now,” he added.

BETTING CONCERNS

Sekgororoane acknowledged concerns over betting, noting the introduction of gambling before adequate public education and regulation.

“Betting, we need to look at it not only as the football league, but as a nation. I think we moved a bit too quickly and introduced betting before we set, before we prepared the groundwork for betting to be active,” he said.

Currently, the BFL does not have its own betting code of conduct. The league relies on the Botswana Football Association’s regulations and, when necessary, continental and international codes from CAF and FIFA.

“So if you are asking me whether there is a particular BFL code, then I will say we don’t have. But there is a code on betting, a code of conduct on betting. Because we will default on the hierarchy,” Sekgororoane explained.

CALLS FOR NATIONAL OVERSIGHT

Critics warn that without a specific BFL framework, players, referees, and officials remain vulnerable to betting-related misconduct. A representative from a local sports integrity group noted that, “current measures rely heavily on external codes, leaving gaps in monitoring and enforcement at the league level.”

Sekgororoane emphasized that balancing league growth with integrity will be essential as more competitions are introduced.