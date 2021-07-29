BFL SEEKS RE-UNION WITH BTCL?

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras midfielder Mothusi Cooper has collected his first piece of silverware in Zambian football after helping his club Lusaka Dynamos win the 2021 ABSA Cup. Dynamos defeated defending champions ZESCO United 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended 0-0 in regulation time.

The club created a moment of history by winning the competition, which was formed in 2007, for the first time ever. It was also the first time they had reached the final of the competition.

ZESCO United and Lusaka Dynamos have been in direct competition for the Zambian Super League title until Dynamos went off the rail in recent weeks. Dynamos’ league form has been disappointing as they are now eighth on the log with only one win in the last five games. The dismal form has seen them trail league leaders ZESCO by 12 points having played a game more.

The cup win will be a morale boost for the club as they have collected the first trophy of the 2020/2021 season. Cooper’s club eliminated their big rivals Zanaco FC (third in the league) in the semifinals and ZESCO United in the final to cap off an impressive cup run.

On a personal note Cooper pulled off another fine display as he won the Man of the Match award which earned him K15 000 (approximately P7280). His club earned prize money amounting to K600 000 (approximately P145 618), the head coach Wedson Nyirenda also won the Coach of the Tournament award. The club’s next task will be to finish the league season on a high as they still have a chance to finish second with many clubs around them also struggling to find consistent league form.