BNSC Reflects on Performance at African Games

Says it is satisfied with the total 13 medals of 3 silvers and 10 bronzes

Notes smaller team than 2019’s that netted 5 golds, 3 silvers and 6 bronzes

GAZETTE REPORTER

Despite its smaller delegation at the recently concluded African Games in Accra, Ghana the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has expressed “satisfaction” with the country’s performance that earned 13 medals of three silvers and 10 bronzes.

Botswana fielded a team of 60 athletes across various disciplines such as athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, judo, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, karate, and weightlifting.

Athletics emerged as the standout performer, securing six medals made up of three silvers and three bronzes.

Surpassed target of 10 medals

Karate secured two bronze medals, swimming two while taekwondo and boxing each earned a bronze for the country.

“We surpassed the target of 10 medals but you will note that there is no gold among them, which is a bit worrisome,” said the Director of Sports Development at BNSC, Peaceful Seleka, in a telephone interview with Gazette Sports.

“There are a lot of positives to take away from these Games, given that we got our first team sports medal at these Games through beach volleyball, the bronze medal of the women’s 4×400 relay, given that ladies have not been doing very well.

12th in the world

“A silver medal in the 400m hurdles was another great achievement. Lastly, our mixed relay set a national record and is currently ranked 12th in the world.”

By contrast to the previous edition in Rabat, Morocco in 2019 where Botswana clinched a total of 14 medals comprising five golds, three silvers, and six bronze, this year’s delegation was smaller. Nevertheless, it showcased the nation’s competitive spirit on the continental stage.

The African Games, organised by the African Union in collaboration with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations, are held every four years.

Over 4,000 athletes

This year’s theme, “Experience the African Dream,” highlighted the event’s significance in showcasing athletic talent and promoting youth education across the continent.

With over 4,000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines, the Games provided a broad platform for talent display and fierce competition.