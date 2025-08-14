BONA Appoints Coaches For World Cup Qualification Efforts

Botswana Netball Association has selected new head coaches to prepare the senior men’s and women’s teams for World Cup qualification

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Netball Association (BONA) has appointed head coaches for the senior national men’s and women’s teams as part of its strategic plan to qualify for the next World Cup tournaments.

The Women’s World Cup is scheduled for 2027 in Australia while the men’s edition will take place in 2028 at a host country yet to be announced.

South African named for women’s team

South African national Martha Masoahle-Samm has been named head coach of the women’s team.

According to BONA Vice President – Technical, Onkabetse Kesekang, her appointment was necessary because no local coach currently has the World Netball Level 3 coaching certification, which is a prerequisite for coaching national teams at the global level.

“Most of our local coaches hold Level 1 certification and do not meet the international requirements,” Kesekang told this publication in a telephone interview. “We made a request to Netball South Africa and they assisted us by recommending Masoahle-Samm.”

Neo Dema for men’s team

Two local coaches have been appointed to serve as her assistants, with the intention of understudying her and advance their qualifications by the end of the year.

Neo Dema has been appointed as the head coach for the men’s national team. His primary task will be to revive the men’s programme and guide it through the qualification phase for the 2028 Men’s World Cup.

Kesekang said the appointments are part of a wider effort to rebuild and reposition Botswana netball on the international stage. “Masoahle-Samm is also tasked with helping the women’s team regain its former strength,” he noted.

BONA gratitude to Netball SA

“The team did not compete in the Africa Netball Cup last year, and that may have impacted its momentum. Her role will be to prepare the team for next year’s qualifiers and ultimately for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.”

Kesekang expressed gratitude to Netball South Africa for their assistance in securing Masoahle-Samm’s services and added that the neighbouring country has also committed to supporting Botswana in player development.

The appointments come as BONA looks to address both coaching capacity and competitive performance ahead of key international fixtures.