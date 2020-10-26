Bontshetse, Sesinyi Appeals Dismissed

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Football Association Electoral Appeals Committee has dismissed appeals lodged by Maokaneng Bontshetse and Senki Sesinyi after the duo contested the results of the BFA National Executive Committee elections last week.

Bontshetse and Sesinyi’s appeal hearing was held on Monday and subsequently dismissed as they were both seeking fresh elections as they had reported what they perceived as irregularities that led to their election defeats.

Bontshetse was vying for the First Vice President position against Pelotshweu Marshlow Motlogelwa and Ngele Ngele, the position was won by Motlogelwa. Sesinyi was competing for the Second Vice President position against Masego Nchingane and Solomon Ramochotlhwane, the position was won by Masego Nchingane.

This publication has been informed that the duo wanted a new election date to be set after lodging their complaints. Their request was unsuccessful as the rest of the elections candidates were not party to their appeal process.