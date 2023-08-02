Botswana Aims for 4 Medals at World Athletics Championships

Botswana will have 5 men and 2 women in individual races plus men’s 4x400m relay team

Amantle Montsho’s 2011 gold and 2013 silver were BW’s last medals from World Championships

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a bid to end a decade-long medal drought from the World Athletics Championships, the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has set four medals as the goal at the 2023 edition.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships, the 19th edition of the prestigious event, is scheduled to take place from 19 to 27 August at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Botswana’s last athlete to win a medal at the championships was Amantle Montsho-Nkape with a gold in the 400m at the Daegu 2011 edition and a silver at the Moskva 2013 edition.

To end the drought

“We want to bring home four medals from these championships,” said Vice President Administration, Oabona Theetso, in a telephone interview.

“We have almost 10 years without winning a medal at these championships, and we want to end the drought. This target of four medals is in our strategic plan.”

To accomplish the goal, Botswana will be represented by seven athletes and the men’s 4x400m relay team at the championships.

5 for speed and endurance

Letsile Tebogo (100m and 200m), Leungo Scotch (400m), Bayapo Ndori (400m), Collen Kebinatshipi (400m) and Tshepiso Masalela (800m) have qualified for individual races. In the women’s categories, Botswana will be represented by Naledi Lopang (400m) and Oratile Nowe (800m).

“We appreciate the athletes who have qualified,” said Theetso. “The good thing is that this time around we have two women who have qualified. This shows improvement because we did not have women in the last edition.

“Yes, we could have qualified more athletes (both men and women) but it is not that bad, and we trust that the athletes who have qualified are going to deliver.”

But why is it difficult for more women to qualify? Theetso responded: “It is something that is concerning us. We need to research into that to put the problem behind this. We need to establish if it is the coaching or the athletes themselves.”