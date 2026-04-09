Botswana Athletes Deliver Top Performances

From eye catching sprints to rising young stars, the national championships produced standout moments across multiple events

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Orange Botswana Athletics Championships over the weekend produced performances rarely seen outside international competition, with several athletes delivering remarkable results across sprint events.

The standout performance came from 400m world champion Collen Kebinatshipi of Jwaneng Athletics Club, who made a striking impact in the 100m. He clocked a world-leading 9.89 seconds twice — first in the heats and again in the final — underlining his versatility across sprint distances.

His club counterpart, Prince Selepe, secured victory in the 200m with a new personal best of 20.08, while the 400m title was claimed by world bronze medallist Bayapo Ndori in 44.62.

Hurdles spotlight

Kemorena Tisang delivered one of the most notable performances in the men’s 110m hurdles, setting a national record of 13.81. His run added to the growing list of high-quality results recorded over the weekend.

In the junior ranks, Jack Newman emerged as a double champion in the National U20 category, winning both the 100m and 200m. His 200m performance stood out in particular, as he clocked 21.16 to qualify for the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Distance marks

Middle-distance events also produced strong results. Kethobogile Haingura recorded 1:44.93 in the men’s 800m, while Tshepiso Masalela clocked 3:35.06 in the men’s 1500m.

In the women’s 1500m, Oratile Nowe continued her consistent run of form, winning the race in 4:08.03.

Women shine

The women’s sprint events featured equally impressive performances. Obakeng Kamberuka completed a 200m–400m double, recording times of 23.19 and 50.97 respectively, dipping below 51 seconds in the 400m for the first time.

Same Mhutsiwa also delivered a notable performance, claiming the National U20 title and qualifying for the World Athletics Junior Championships with a time of 24.29.

Another emerging name was 15-year-old Kelly Makwala, coached by her father Isaac Makwala. She won the U18 title in a personal best of 55.72, marking her as a developing talent to watch.

Looking ahead

The championships served as a strong indicator of the depth and form of Botswana’s athletics talent, with several athletes producing times that place them among competitive international standards.

With only a few weeks remaining before the country hosts the World Athletics Relays, the performances over the weekend suggest a team building momentum at the right time.