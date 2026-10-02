Botswana Hosts Padel Grand Finale

Hosts claim both the men’s and women’s titles at the regional grand finale as Zambia secures the overall country championship.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Home sweep

GABORONE: Botswana won both the men’s and women’s titles at the First Capital Bank (FCB) Padel Club Regional Tournament Grand Finale held in Gaborone from 26 to 27 September 2026, while Zambia was crowned overall country champion.

The tournament brought together teams representing the bank’s territories across five countries for two days of regional competition. It was staged under the theme, “Belief Comes First, On Every Court.”

Regional stage

The finale brought players, colleagues, families, young people and members of the wider padel community together as FCB used the tournament to grow the sporting community around the game and strengthen connections across its markets.

Botswana’s double category victory provided the strongest home result of the weekend, while Zambia’s overall championship reflected its performance across the tournament.

Shared purpose

First Capital Bank Botswana Chief Executive Officer Lesego Osman said the event showed what could be achieved when people came together around a shared purpose.

“This was ultimately a wonderful reflection of what happens when our people come together with a shared sense of purpose and belief. Beyond the competition on the court, the weekend gave us an opportunity to strengthen relationships across our region, celebrate our people and showcase Botswana as the host of an important regional moment,” Osman said.

He said sport created a setting in which people could connect, compete, learn from one another and build relationships, adding that the weekend reflected the growing community around padel and within First Capital Bank.

Sport connects

FCB Botswana Head of Marketing and Communications Otsile Sethunya Marole said the tournament demonstrated sport’s ability to create shared experiences across borders.

“The tournament underscored the power of sport to connect people across borders and create meaningful shared experiences. We saw this in the way players supported one another, the way families and spectators engaged with the tournament, and the pride that each territory brought to the Grand Finale,” Marole said.

Beyond results

The bank said the Grand Finale also created space for families, young people and members of the wider padel community to experience the tournament and engage with the sport.

FCB congratulated all participating teams and players, with particular recognition for Zambia as overall country champion and Botswana’s men’s and women’s teams for their category victories.