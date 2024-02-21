Botswana Swimming Championships 2024 Get Underway this Thursday 

Olympic hopefuls set to make a Splash

26-strong Zimbabwean contingent expected

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s swimming elite, alongside international contenders, are gearing up for the 18th Botswana National Swimming Championships.

Hosted by Botswana Swimming Sports Association (BSSA), this prestigious event is scheduled to unfold from 22 to 25 February 2024 at the University of Botswana Pool in Gaborone.

With 10 clubs vying for supremacy, anticipation is running high as approximately 26 Zimbabwean athletes are expected to make waves in the competition.

Olympic qualifier

This year’s championships hold particular significance as it has been accredited as an Olympic qualifier, offering participants a shot at securing coveted berths at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Among the contenders are three Botswana elite swimmers currently based and schooling in America, who are making the trans-continental journey to test their mettle against local talents.

Their presence underscores the international appeal of the event as swimmers from diverse backgrounds converge on Gaborone to chase their Olympic dreams.

Swati referees

“We’re thrilled that the world governing body has granted Olympic qualifier status to our championships,” said Gwendolen Harry, an additional member of the BSSA executive committee, in a telephone interview.

“It’s a testament to the growing stature of our sport and the opportunities it presents for athletes on a global stage.”

Adding to the spectacular, two referees from Eswatini are set to oversee the proceedings, ensuring fair play and adherence to regulations throughout the competition.

Corporate sector

In terms of sponsorship, Harry stated that the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) has long been a cornerstone supporter, providing vital funding to sustain the championships.

“This year, on top of the funding we have received from BNSC, we are excited to have partnered with the likes of DTCB and NDB” she said.

“We are thrilled to see that the corporate sector has been keeping an eye on us and can see that we are a growing sport doing very well.”