BSA to Rebuild Softball with New League 

BNSC urges BSA to build a stronger and “more resilient future for softball in Botswana” by filling in the gap created by the absence of school sports (BLURB)

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Softball Association (BSA) and softball clubs should seize the opportunity created by the absence of formal school sports to fill in the gap, the Chairman of Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), Marumo Morule, has said.

Speaking at the launch of Botswana’s softball league in Gaborone recently, Morule said growth of softball and development of youth talent must become their primary focus, ensuring that national teams are consistently fed with quality players.

“With school sports absent, it is essential for BSA and its clubs to take charge and fill that gap,” he urged. “We are about to roll out the Matlhagolatsela Programme and hope it will bring the desired changes.

Temporary initiative

“But as clubs, your responsibility is to lay the foundation for the programme and focus on developing young talent.”

Introduced by the BNSC, the Matlhagolatsela Sports Programme is a temporary initiative designed to offer structure to young athletes in the absence of school sports, which is a concern for both the government and the public.

The programme aims to provide an inclusive and accessible platform for youth, offering them opportunities to explore their athletic potential in various disciplines.

Survival and growth

The launch of the softball league, which is set to begin on 19 October, 2024, is seen as a significant step towards revitalising the sport in Botswana.

The BNSC has provided BSA with a grant of P937,000 for the current financial year. Morule described this as crucial for ensuring the survival and growth of softball.

“Softball is more than just a game,” he said. “It represents community, teamwork, discipline, and resilience. For many years, BSA has been the cornerstone of our sporting landscape.

Regional powerhouse

“We are now working to rekindle that legacy and return Botswana to its former position as a regional powerhouse in the sport.”

But despite the optimism surrounding the league’s revival, the vice president of BSA for Competitions, Justus Kuswane, acknowledged the financial challenges the association has faced in recent years.

He revealed that the league, while crucial to restoring softball, will not have prize money due to budget constraints.

Enduring appeal

“We’ve been struggling for the past two to three years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kuswane said. “But on October 19, we will be back on the softball pitch to start the league.

“The bulk of the funding will go towards empowering teams to play, focusing on player welfare, purchasing equipment, transportation, and allowances for league officials.”

In a sign of the enduring appeal of softball despite recent hardships, Kuswane also announced that 22 men’s teams and 20 women’s teams have already registered to participate in the upcoming league.

The BNSC’s support comes with expectations. Morule emphasised that future funding for international competitions will be contingent on the association’s ability to organise regional tournaments and proving its competitiveness at home.

Zone VI

“If you cannot compete at home, how can you expect to compete internationally?” Morule queried. “We need to resuscitate and participate in regional competitions like the Zone VI if we are to regain our stature on the global stage.”

Looking ahead, both the BNSC and BSA hope to leverage the league to rebuild the sport and encourage greater participation from younger players, ensuring long-term sustainability of softball in Botswana.

“The future of softball lies in our ability to attract and nurture young talent,” Morule emphasised. “By encouraging more young players to join the sport, we are building a stronger, more resilient future for softball in Botswana.”