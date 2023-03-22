BTTA Ladies Team Eliminated Early in SA Open Championships

Ramagapu knocked out in the last 16, Kuswane in the quarterfinals

BTTA nevertheless happy for the girls’ exposure

Says some players are already earning a living out of table tennis

GAZETTE REPORTER

Efforts of the senior women’s team of Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) to win big at the recent continuation of South Africa Open Championships proved futile when they were knocked out in the preliminary stages of the competition in Cape Town over the weekend.

Order of play

The continuation followed a halting load shedding and other technical factors earlier this year.

Olorato Ramagapu and Constance Kuswane were the only Botswana players who were recalled to replay the tournament in the ladies singles.

But both players were eliminated – Ramagapu knocked out in the last 16 while Kuswane bowed out in the quarterfinals in a tournament that was contested by top players in South Africa.

Exposure

BTTA mouthpiece Tshegofatso Malepa told Gazette Sports that they are nevertheless happy with the girls’ efforts because they got the international exposure that will boost their confidence ahead of second-leg national team selections and other local tournaments.

“The girls got the much-needed exposure and will surely work hard to earn slots in the national team again,” she said. “This was not an easy tournament because they have made it to Top 40 after a tough contest in the initial tournament.

“We have noted a massive improvement in our teams, especially players who often play outside the country. Ramagapu and Kuswane are among our country’s top players and we are sure that they will do better in the upcoming tournaments.”

Consistency

The two recently earned their stripes by dint of their exceptional performance in the recent National Team Selections held in Gaborone, winning all of their games to retain their slots on the team.

BTTA president Kudzanani Motswagole applauded the team’s efforts and attributed their performance to consistency in hosting local tournaments. “BTTA strives to host all tournaments in accordance with our calendar of events,” he said.

Professionalising table tennis

“We always make sure to keep our players active and fit through competitions. We have also noted that our local competition standards have improved due to players hard work and commitment because everyone wants to be in the national team.

“We have also made a great progress in trying to professionalise table tennis in the country and I am happy to announce that some players are making a living out of table tennis.”