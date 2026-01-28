BTTA Names Youth Squad

Nationwide trials spotlight Botswana’s emerging table tennis talent

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has confirmed a list of players selected from Youth National Team trials held on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, following a nationwide selection process conducted in Maun, Mabeleapodi and Gaborone.

The trials, which drew participation from junior players across the country, were part of BTTA’s efforts to broaden its talent identification programme and strengthen the youth national setup. From each centre, two boys and two girls were selected to advance to the next phase of assessment.

The selected players will be integrated into an expanded national training pool that already includes the current national rank one players, Boitlamo Nkele and Reneilwe Lekorwe. Further evaluations will take place during upcoming training camps before final selections are made.

Regional Trials

In Maun, where eight boys and five girls took part, Leatlo Gabakgore and Katlo Kgosietsile were selected in the boys’ category, while Oratile Lekgethiso and Jwame Mojuta were chosen among the girls.

Mabeleapodi hosted a smaller field of five boys and two girls. The boys selected were Kgotla Thebeyame and Tebogo Kotopo, while Kgotso Kootsene and Abigail Molaba advanced from the girls’ category.

The largest turnout was recorded in Gaborone, with 30 boys and 28 girls competing. From this group, Thato Kgongwana and Tinashe Dzvaka were selected among the boys, while Carol David and Stephaney Batsholeng earned selection in the girls’ division.

Development Focus

BTTA Development Coordinator Godirileone Bagwasi said the trials reflected both growing participation and improving standards among junior players.

“We are very pleased with how the selection exercise went across all centres,” Bagwasi said. “The level of competition was high, and it clearly shows that junior table tennis is growing in Botswana.”

He noted that hosting trials in multiple regions was intended to widen access to the national programme.

“Taking the selection to different regions allowed us to reach more players and ensure inclusivity, which is a key part of our development strategy,” he said.

Next Phase

Attention now shifts to training camps, where the selected players will be assessed further before the final Youth National Team is confirmed.

“The selected players, together with our top-ranked athletes, will be invited to training camps,” Bagwasi said. “These camps will help us further evaluate performance, discipline and readiness as we work towards the final Youth National Team selection.”

BTTA said details regarding the camps and final selections will be announced in due course.