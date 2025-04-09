BTTA Reflects On Best Sports Association Award 

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) was crowned the National Sports Association of the Year at the 44th Botswana National Sports Awards, affirming its rise as a powerhouse in local and continental sport.

The accolade, which recognises excellence in administration, athlete development, and competitiveness, was received by the president of BTTA, Kudzanani Motswagole.

“This accomplishment is not just a testament to our hard work and commitment but a reflection of the unwavering support we have received from our employers, sponsors and partners,” he said in a statement.

Underpinned

Motswagole emphasised that the success of BTTA would not have been possible without the commitment of its long-term partners. Chief among them are Phoenix Insurance Botswana and Stag Global, whose support since 2019 has underpinned much of the association’s progress.

“Your contributions have been paramount in ensuring the growth and visibility of table tennis in our nation,” he said.

BTTA’s roster of supporters also includes gold sponsor Okavango Diamond Company and silver sponsors First Capital Bank, Botho University, Mmegi/Monitor Newspaper, and Ave Maria Hotel.

Their backing has helped drive the association’s rapid development in both grassroots and elite levels.

Grassroots development

Key to BTTA’s growth has been its investment in grassroots programmes. The Babusi Hall, in partnership with Gaborone City Council, has become a nurturing ground for talent, producing national players like Boitlamo Nkele, Carol David and Thato Kgongwana.

In the rural areas, the Rebabonaha Grassroots Project at Patikwane Junior Secondary School – backed by Debswana – has gained traction, despite challenges.

“Special thanks to Mma Kgomotso, the school head, and Coach Boitshwarelo Butale, whose efforts have made this project a resounding success,” Motswagole said.

International exposure

With support from the High Commission of India, BTTA now boasts 11 athletes pursuing academic and table tennis excellence on that subcontinent. These scholarships have strengthened the pathway for local athletes to gain international exposure.

The year 2024 has proven transformative. BTTA has been promoted to Tier 1 of the Botswana National Sports Commission’s funding model and secured over P2 million in sponsorships.

It hosted five international events, including the Africa Youth Championships and the Commonwealth Youth Championships and claimed bronze medals at the Africa and Regional Championships.

Recognised as ‘green’

Governance reforms and growing media attention have enhanced the BTTA profile. “Our governance and compliance were recognised as ‘green’ by supreme bodies governing both the association and clubs,” Motswagole said.

As it looks ahead, BTTA plans to build on this momentum. “Let us continue to work hand in hand and ensure that table tennis not only thrives but sets new standards in Botswana,” said the president.