BVF Heads to the Polls with Magang Unopposed For Presidency

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) will finally head to the polls this weekend following a couple of failed attempts due COVID-19 and other internal technical issues that have hindered the progress of the federation. The elective general assembly will be held in Gaborone on April 5th at a venue to be confirmed. The incoming President Tsoseletso “Tsosi” Magang is already assured of her seat as the head of the executive committee as she is unopposed according to a recent statement that was issued by the BVF elections committee.

Contrary to reports that suggested that Magang will be facing stern competition from her other counterparts who were reportedly interested in the presidency, George Kootsene and Driller Sibanda she is now certain that she will lead the federation for the next four years. Her team comprises of Percy Roberts (Vice President Technical), Batsho Ruth Mbangwa (Vice President Beach Volleyball), Odirile Moloi (Treasurer), Media Relations and Marketing (Joseph Tlhaselo) and Pogiso Osupile (add member) who are also unopposed. However, the BVF elections committee has called for re submissions of nominees for the VP technical seat which is contested by Keefe Moloi from team Magang and Ndibo Lebala from the current leadership.

In an exclusive interview with Gazette Sport Magang said it is key for them to have direction if they are to achieve what is needed for them to deliver their mandate through their strategic plan. “It is very important that we have a good strategy that will guide us towards our goals hence our call for reset. A work plan is basically breaking down the strategic plan and every member should know their roles especially in seeking and availing resources that it is needed especially financially. We are also going to work as a team so that we advance together as BVF,” she said.

She further stressed that players’ welfare and bringing in sponsorships are at the top of her priority once she assumes office. “I have already been engaging people on these issues and when people heard that I am back they started engaging me to say they have always wanted to come on board, but they did not know where to start and they are promising, and I am sure that we are going to secure more sponsors. This will go towards activities, and I need the league and tournaments to be running so that the teams can be active and make money and contribute towards development. Sponsors come on board if they see how efficient we are, so we need to do things the right way so we can attract more of them,” Magang said.

News coming from the elections committee is the that the VP administration position is that two candidates submitted their names for the position, and they were both disqualified because they were nominated by teams that are not affiliated to the federation. They were both told to re submit and the deadline was on Monday at 16:30 pm and all candidates has re submitted.