Cash-Strapped Orapa United Reach Group Stage of CAF Confederations Cup

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

After a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Zimbabwe’s Dynamos FC which made it 1-1 on aggregate, Orapa United advanced to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup (CAFCC) with a dramatic 3-1 win on penalties, marking a milestone in the club’s history and in Botswana’s representation on the continental stage.

The game was played at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown over the weekend.

Orapa United’s media relations officer, Emmanuel Seiphetho, spoke with immense pride following his team’s achievement, emphasising how long the club had aspired to reach this level.

Immense pride

“To qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup is something we’ve always wanted,” he said in a telephone interview.

“It gives us immense pride as Orapa United. Competing in African competitions has always been difficult, but this moment is something we are truly proud of.”

For a team like Orapa United, which is relatively young compared to the giants of African football, reaching this stage is a testament to their growing stature and ambition.

The club, which had undergone significant squad changes during the break, brought in several new players to bolste their ranks with a mix of youthful energy and experience.

A relatively young squad

Among the new additions is DRC-born Azande Aime, whose presence has been instrumental in Orapa United’s recent success. “We have strengthened our team considerably,” Seiphetho noted. “We brought in nine players initially.

“That’s during the December 2023 break. We then released 10 players during the recent break. We now have a relatively young squad. Players like Aime have made a big difference in our midfield, and we’re confident about our future prospects.”

But despite the progress, Seiphetho said there is still room for improvement, particularly in one critical area. “The one thing left to strengthen is our strike force,” he noted, highlighting the club’s intention to further enhance their offensive options as they prepare for the CAF group stages.

Logistical challenges

While the on-field performance has been remarkable, logistical challenges have posed a significant hurdle for Orapa United’s continental ambitions.

Competing in the CAF Confederations Cup requires substantial financial resources, and Seiphetho revealed that the costs have been daunting.

“In terms of logistics, it’s been expensive,” he said. “Our first-round game in Mauritius, for example, was particularly costly because it’s a tourist destination.”

With rising expenses, the club has turned to the private sector for assistance. “We are calling on the private sector to partner with us, especially now that we are representing Botswana on a larger stage.”

Gratitude

But even in the face of these financial problems, Seiphetho found occasion to express his gratitude to those who have supported the team throughout. “I’d like to thank the Orapa United fans for their continued support,” he said.

“The media has also played a crucial role in keeping our story alive. Our biggest concern right now is lack of funding, but we are working hard to secure logistical support and keep us moving.”

Orapa United’s progression to the CAFCC group stages is a monumental achievement for both the club and Botswana football. As they prepare to take on Africa’s elite, Seiphetho’s message is one of optimism and unity, urging fans and other stakeholders to rally behind the team in this new chapter.

Botswana’s growing presence

“We are proud to represent Botswana,” he said. “With the continued support of our fans and partners, we believe we can go even further.”

As the group stages approach, Orapa United stands not only as a football club but as a symbol of Botswana’s growing presence on the African football landscape.