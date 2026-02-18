Chess National Team Selected 

Veterans return, youth rise as Botswana names a balanced national chess squad following a fiercely contested selection tournament

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Chess Federation concluded its National Team Selection Tournament on February 15, 2026, capping a weekend of tense, high-level competition that highlighted the depth and maturity of chess talent in the country. The final rounds delivered drama and precision in equal measure, underscoring a program increasingly confident on the continental and global stage.

In the Open Section, Arnold Mothudi claimed top honors, completing a return that carried both competitive weight and symbolic meaning. Once a dominant figure in junior chess, Mothudi’s victory signals a renewed presence at the highest level, combining experience with resilience honed over years away from the spotlight. His performance earned him a place on the senior national team and drew praise for its calm authority under pressure.

Open Triumph

“The quality we witnessed this weekend speaks to the growth of chess in Botswana,” said Kutlwano Tatolo, president of the federation, in a statement released after the tournament. “Arnold’s return is a reminder that excellence can be sustained over time.”

Tatolo also highlighted the emergence of two youth players, Sebetlela Gaasite and Thuto Mpene, who secured senior national team selection for the first time. Their inclusion reflects the steady success of youth development initiatives and suggests a pipeline capable of renewing the team without sacrificing competitiveness.

Women’s Excellence

In the Ladies Section, experience again proved decisive. Women International Master Onkemetse Francis and Women FIDE Master Thapelo Francis qualified comfortably, reaffirming their standing as pillars of women’s chess in Botswana. Their consistency provided a benchmark against which younger players tested their ambitions.

They will be joined by an energetic trio—Maya Otimile, Phoebe Moshoboro, and Atang Mosweu—whose selections mark significant milestones. Tatolo noted that their progress “strengthens the future of women’s chess in Botswana,” blending mentorship with momentum.

Global Stage

The selected players will represent Botswana at the World Chess Olympiad 2026 in Uzbekistan, the sport’s most prestigious team competition. Beyond that, Botswana will host the Africa Individual Chess Championship in June 2026, welcoming the continent’s leading players and placing local talent before a home audience.

“Participation at these events is an opportunity to showcase Botswana’s growing strength internationally,” Tatolo said. “Hosting a continental championship reflects our rising profile and our commitment to developing chess across Africa.”

The federation congratulated all selected players and expressed confidence that they will represent the nation with pride and distinction.