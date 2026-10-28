Chiefs Chase Elusive Top 8 Final

A first Top 8 final beckons for either Chiefs or Sua Flamengoes, while Galaxy and Gaborone United renew their rivalry for a shot at P1.5 million.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Four clubs will contest the African Hero Top 8 semifinals at the National Stadium in Gaborone on 7 November, with the competition’s P1.5 million first prize in sight.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs face Sua Flamengoes in the opening semifinal before Jwaneng Galaxy meet Gaborone United in the second match.

Chiefs’ Wait

Despite being one of Botswana football’s most decorated clubs, Mochudi Centre Chiefs have never reached a Top 8 final. Magosi have competed in the format eight times, including during its Mascom-sponsored era, without progressing to the championship match.

That record contrasts with Chiefs’ successes in the late 2000s and early 2010s, when the Kgatleng club regularly competed for league and FA Cup honours. The African Hero Top 8 offers another opportunity to end that wait.

Chiefs advanced with a 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Morupule Wanderers. Standing in their way are Top 8 newcomers Sua Flamengoes, who have made an immediate impact.

Sua’s Upset

Sua stunned four-time finalists Orapa United 2-1 in the quarterfinals. They are now one victory away from reaching the final on their debut. The winner of the Chiefs-Sua semifinal will therefore achieve a first: a maiden final for Magosi or an appearance at the first attempt for Sua.

The other semifinal pits two former champions against each other. Galaxy and Gaborone United have each won the Top 8 trophy twice, adding further significance to their meeting.

Familiar Rivals

Galaxy beat Township Rollers 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Having reached two Top 8 finals, they would draw level with GU’s three final appearances by winning the semifinal.

Moyagoleele defeated Nico United 2-0 and are pursuing a fourth Top 8 final. That would match Orapa United’s four appearances, with only Township Rollers, who have featured in six finals, ahead of them.