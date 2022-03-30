Club Struggles Cost Ngele Zebras Spot

Ngele has played one game since December at Chippa United

He either benched or not named in matchday squads when available for selection

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s most decorated player in South African football, Mogakolodi Ngele, has been completely dropped from national team picture for the first time in his career. Ngele was left out of Mogomotsi Mpote’s latest Zebras camp for the international break with more youthful and club active players selected.

In previous years the player could always count on national team minutes to soften the blow of club struggles but this time around he has not been granted that opportunity. A few would argue about his exclusion given his struggles for game time at Chippa United.

Ngele has been forced to play a peripheral role at Chippa United as he has struggled for game time under a new coach. Ngele was signed by Gavin Hunt at Chippa United in July but the coach’s departure saw the player’s chances diminish as he did not fit into the plans of Gavin Hunt’s successor.

New coach Kurt Lentjies has frozen Ngele out of the first team picture. Lentjies has given Ngele only 45 minutes of action since December, Ngele’s only game of 2022 was a Nedbank Cup tie against University of Pretoria in February.

The Chippa coach has not given Ngele any minutes in the league since December, Ngele has either been excluded from matchday squads or been an unused substitute in the last seven DSTV Premiership games.

Ngele has also produced his lowest goals and assists tally this season with a G/A tally of just two goal contributions (one goal and one assist) so far this term.