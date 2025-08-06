Connor Pleased with Galaxy Pre-Season Display

Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Sean Connor says the team applied key tactics in their pre-season tournament victory well

GAZETTE REPORTER

Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Sean Connor has expressed satisfaction with his team’s showing at the Jwaneng Mine GM’s Soccer Fiesta at the Galaxy Stadium in Jwaneng over the weekend.

Galaxy claimed the tournament title after defeating Lesotho’s Bantu FC 1–0 in the final to secure a cash prize of P40,000.

Hard-fought victories

To reach the final, Galaxy edged VIVA Dynamos Soccer Academy 1–0 in their opening match played on Saturday. Bantu FC advanced after a 3–1 win over Dinare FC of Ramotswa.

The closely contested final saw Galaxy manage another narrow 1–0 win to be crowned champions of the pre-season tournament, which is part of the mine’s community and sporting engagement efforts.

Tactical preparation

Speaking after the match, Connor said the tournament gave the team a good opportunity to test tactical elements ahead of the new season. “I am delighted with the performance,” he said.

“This is pre-season training. We are in preparation mode. Today we introduced some of our main tactical elements that we are going to work on this season. We applied them well, and I’m happy with the application.”

Busy season ahead

Galaxy are expected to face a demanding schedule in the coming weeks.

The team will be in FNB Premiership that will kick off on 15 August and represent Botswana in the CAF Confederation Cup, having earned qualification by winning the Orange FA Cup last season.

Jwaneng Galaxy have been in pre-season preparations with a focus on fitness, squad depth, and implementing tactical structures.