COOPER’SCLUB REGISTERS IMPORTANT VICTORY

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras midfielder Mothusi Cooper’s Moroccan club MC Oujda registered a much needed victory against CAF Confederation Cup winners RSB Berkane last weekend. Cooper’s club was dangerously lurking around the relegation zone until they secured maximum points with a 2-1 victory in the Botola Pro (Moroccan Premier League).

The victory has given the team a three point cushion over fellow struggling club Youssoufia Berrechid with six games remaining. MC Oujda, who are still on the 14th spot on the log, will be hoping to gain more valuable points in their next game to create more breathing space between themselves and the 15th placed team.

Cooper missed the game as he is currently on international duty with the national team for the Libya and Tunisia games for the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers. The midfielder joined up with the national team over the weekend after being granted permission by his club. He is expected to return to the club after the Tunisia game next week.

Cooper has played in three games so far since joining the club. His agent, Bakang Moipone told Gazette Sport that the player is happy in Morocco and he is eager to help the club avoid relegation this season.