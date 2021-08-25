Decend Start For Ngele At Chippa

BONGANI MALUNGA

Mogakolodi Ngele has made a decent start to life at Chippa United. He was handed a full debut by Gavin Hunt as his new club made a winning start to the 2021/2022 DSTV Premiership season against new comers Sekhukhune United during the weekend. Chippa United won the game 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Vuluyeke Zulu with Ngele making an impressive contribution as he was a goal threat every time he touched the ball.

Ngele provided his fellow attackers with telling passes but they could not convert their chances to double the lead. The Zebras star also proved to be a menace from set piece range as his free kicks gave Sekhukhune goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini something to think about. Ngele created his first big chance in the 22nd minute with a curling free kick which found a teammate but his header surprisingly went wide with only the goalkeeper to beat after evading other markers in an aerial duel.

One particular free kick which stood out was in the last few minutes of the game whereby Ngele’s seemingly goal bound effort went a few millimetres past the goal frame. The next task for Ngele and his teammates was a home game against reigning DSTV Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday (yesterday) which they recorded a 0-0 draw. Ngele was in the starting line up and he was substituted in the second half after an industrious performance.