Ditlhokwe in form as United snaps losing sequence

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe earned the Man of the Match award as Supersport United recorded a crucial 2-0 victory over Amazulu last Saturday. The win ended a recent two game losing streak for the Pretoria outfit as they continue to battle to finish in the top eight this season. Matsatsantsa had lost successive games against Maritzburg United and Royal AM in previous match-days.

Ditlhokwe’s disciplined defensive prowess proved crucial as the club recorded their first clean sheet since December (in a 0-0 draw against Sekhukhune United). The win propelled Supersport United to the seventh spot in the DSTV Premiership standings. The club has a chance to continue climbing further up the table in the next few weeks as they have two games in hand.

They could eclipse Soweto giants Orlando Pirates for the fourth spot on the log provided they win their extra games. Supersport will face Pirates today (Wednesday) at 7.30pm at the Orlando Stadium. Ditlhokwe’s club started the season on a high as they were unbeaten in the first seven games of the season.

The wheels started to come off in October as they lost 2-1 against Kaizer Chiefs. After the Chiefs defeat the team recorded six defeats in 12 games, this saw the club struggle to sustain a top eight challenge.