Dube Calls First Int’l Cross Country A Success

… extols FNB for sponsorship, the athletes for a good turnout and great showing and Botswana for building a good reputation in running good meets

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Director of Golden Door Sports Agency and mastermind behind the Botswana International Cross Country, Glody Dube, has expressed satisfaction with the event that was held at the Stanbic Bank Botswana Gaborone Golf Club over the weekend.

He emphasised the magnitude of the race in an interview with Gazette Sports on the sidelines of the event. “It is the first time that we have hosted a cross country of this magnitude and we are taking it very seriously,” Dube said.

“World Athletics always appreciates our efforts at Golden Door Sports Agency and the Botswana athletics family. It is also notable that Botswana is slowly becoming a powerhouse of organising athletics meets.”

Athletes from Europe

Dube praised the athletes for their remarkable performances on the day, attributing their showings to the impressive prize money made possible by the P500,000 sponsorship from FNBB.

“We are also impressed with the number of athletes who registered for the event,” he added. “We had more than 60 senior athletes when we usually have less than 30. We also had an athlete from Europe who competed and won the women’s 10km category.”

Sesebo Matlapeng of Lefika Athletics Club and French Alessia Zarbo emerged as the champions of the inaugural event.

Sesebo Matlapeng, Alessia Zarbo

Leading in the men’s category, Matlapeng secured victory with a time of 29.35s, narrowly edging out Othusitse Gabolwele’s 29.37s, while Kagiso Kebatshwaretswe claimed third place with a time of 29.57s.

In the women’s category, Zarbo dominated the race, leading from start to finish and stopping the clock at an impressive 35.05s.

Ketsiso Joseph and Kefilwe Galeitsiwe secured second and third places with times of 36.21 and 37.39 respectively.

Discipline training

Expressing his joy after the race, Matlapeng stated: “I am happy to have won the cross country and winning it with a good time, compared to my previous cross country races.”

He spoke of his struggles with an injury but credited his victory to discipline training.

“It is the first time that an event of this magnitude has taken place in Botswana and the first time that we ran a cross country on lawn,” he added. “I should also recognise and praise the officiating because it ensured the smooth running of this competition.”

Events and Cash Prizes

10KM SENIOR MEN

Position One: P2, 000. Position Two: P1,500. Position Three: P1,000 Position Four: P800.

10KM SENIOR WOMEN

Position One: P2,000. Position Two: P1,500. Position Three: P1,000. Position Four: P800.

8KM JUNIOR MEN

Position One: P500. Position Two: P300. Position Three: P200. Position Four: P100.

6KM JUNIOR WOMEN

Position One: P500. 00. Position Two: P300. Position Three: P200.00. Position Four: P100.

MIXED RELAY

Position One: P800. Position Two: P500.00. Position Three: P200.