Finalists for Lucara Netball League Confirmed

BONGANI MALUNGA

The finals of the Lucara Netball League Top 8 are set for 12-13 November in Gaborone with P10 000 up for grabs for the winners of the men and women’s categories of the competition.

The women’s category hosted a knockout tournament that featured eight teams at Orapa’s Itekeng Sports Complex last weekend. The remaining four have advanced to the finals of the tourney.

The finalists

For the knockout tournament, the eight teams were divided into two pools with the top two teams in in each group advancing to the finals.

In Pool A, BDF Cats went on the rampage and emerged with a100 percent record after beating Vipers, Thunderbolts and Tasc Confidence. The second qualifying spot went to Tasc who recorded two wins in three games to book a place in the finals.

In Pool B, Police Jungle Queens also made light work of their opponents, defeating Notwane, Prisons and TAFIC. Notwane finished second in the group to join Police in the finals.

The final four teams in the women’s category will be BDF Cats, Tasc Confidence, Police Jungle Queens and Notwane.

According to the Botswana Netball Association, the men’s category did not have a qualifying tournament. Instead, four teams – Police Jaguars, BDF Cats, Vipers and TAFIC – will slug it out in the finals.