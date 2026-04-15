FNB Premiership Nears Dramatic Finish 

Gaborone United need just three points to mathematically secure the FNB Premiership title, a result that would officially crown them 2025/26 champions. At the other end, the relegation battle remains wide open, with Tafic, Black Lions, Calendar Stars, Santa Green and Extension Gunners all still fighting to avoid the drop in a tense finish to the season

GAZETTE REPORTER

With four matches remaining in the 2025/26 season, the FNB Premiership is entering a decisive and emotionally charged conclusion, defined by dominance at the top, congestion in mid-table, and a tense survival battle at the bottom.

At the summit, defending champions Gaborone United have all but sealed another league crown after an exceptional campaign. They sit on 65 points from 26 matches, boasting 20 wins, just one defeat, and a commanding goal difference of +42. Their 12-point cushion over second-placed Mochudi Centre Chiefs leaves the title race effectively beyond reach under normal circumstances.

However, mathematics still offers a final layer of suspense. With four matches remaining, Gaborone United’s next fixture could officially end the contest. If they secure victory and results elsewhere go their way, they would clinch the championship with games to spare, confirming a season of near-total dominance.

Behind them, Jwaneng Galaxy with a game in hand on 51 points—continue to push for a strong. Sua Flamingoes remain within striking distance, ensuring the battle for the remaining top positions retains competitive energy even as the title appears settled.

Mid Table Congestion

The middle of the table is defined by congestion and fine margins. Nico United, Morupule Wanderers, and Orapa United, are all locked on 40 points, separated only by goal difference. Just behind them, Township Rollers sit on 39 points, unable to afford slips as the season winds down. For these clubs, the final fixtures are less about survival and more about pride, positioning, and momentum heading into the next campaign.

Relegation Battle

At the bottom, the relegation fight remains fierce. Extension Gunners are just above the drop zone with 22 points, but far from safe. Below them is Black Lions with 21 points then Calendar Stars and Santa Green are tied on 18 points, both facing the real threat of demotion. Even Tafic slightly higher on 25 points, remain vulnerable if results turn against them.

As the campaign approaches its climax, the league presents a stark contrast: near certainty at the top, compressed chaos in mid-table, and survival pressure at the bottom. The final four matches promise intensity, unpredictability, and defining moments that will shape the 2025/26 season’s legacy.

Importantly, Gaborone United’s position is so strong that a win in their next match could mathematically secure the title, bringing early confirmation to what has been a season of sustained excellence.