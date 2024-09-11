Galaxy Brace for SA’s Pirates’ Revenge in CAF Champions Fixture

Spokesman says they are ready to overcome Pirates “revenge mentality”

Galaxy won an intense penalty shootout 5-4 victorious in last encounter

Spokesman says Pirates must fall because they stand between Galaxy and CAF group stages

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Jwaneng Galaxy is preparing for a fierce showdown with South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round that is set for 4pm at the National Stadium in Gaborone on 14 September 14.

The match is expected to draw intense interest as both teams rekindle their rivalry from last year’s competition.

Galaxy etched their name into the annals of African football history when they eliminated Orlando Pirates in the same stage of last year’s CAF Champions League.

High-stakes encounter

The tie ended 1-1 after two legs, forcing a nerve-wrecking penalty shootout in which Galaxy emerged victorious with a 5-4 scoreline. The stakes are just as high, if not higher, this year with Pirates certainly seeking revenge.

“We are expecting them to come with a revenge mentality,” said Galaxy spokesman Tankiso Morake in a telephone interview. “They will do everything they can to win and make up for last year’s result.

“But we are ready for them. Our players are fit and focused because they understand the importance of this game. Our target is to qualify for the group stages of this competition, and we have to eliminate Pirates to do that.”

Injury-free

Preparation for the upcoming match has been thorough, both on and off the field. Morake is happy with Galaxy’s training sessions, saying they are “smooth” and “meticulous” and that the squad is injury-free.

Some of the players have been on national duty and were expected to rejoin the team today (Wednesday) to ensure a full-strength side for the crucial encounter.

Sales of tickets to the epic fixture are ongoing and will close on Friday to make way for security arrangements. “We are taking the issue of tickets very seriously,” Morake said. “All tickets will be scanned at the stadium to prevent use of fakes.”

Tickets to be scanned for fakery

But inspite their confidence in their preparations, Galaxy remains wary of the formidable challenge that Orlando Pirates poses. “We acknowledge that Pirates are a big team with a rich history,” Morake noted.

“They are well-followed, not just in South Africa but across the continent. Infact, they might even have a larger following here in Botswana than we do. We are fully aware of the threat they pose.”