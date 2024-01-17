GOLDEN DOOR SPORTS AGENCY READY TO HOST BOTSWANA INT’L CROSS-COUNTRY RACE

FNBB pumps P500 000 into event

GAZETTE REPORTER

Golden Door Sports Agency is optimistic about successfully hosting the Botswana International Cross Country Race at the Stanbic Bank Botswana Gaborone Golf Club in Gaborone on 27 January 2024.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Calistus Kolantsho, has emphasised its readiness for the event, highlighting its prior experience in hosting significant competitions like the Botswana Golden Grand Prix last year.

Speaking in an interview with Gazette Sports, he noted that the running course has been meticulously marked by a professional from South Africa, who commended the chosen location.

Italy and Belgium

“We have athletes from top European countries such as Italy and Belgium already confirmed and expect renowned runners from Uganda and Kenya to join.

“This event holds great significance for participants worldwide because they aim to collect points for improved rankings and strive to qualify for the World Cross Country Championships in March.”

FNBB was recently announced as the Gold Sponsor that will contribute P500,000 to the event. The bank’s director of marketing and communications, Peo Poroga, expressed FNBB’s commitment to the multi-dimensional development of athletics in Botswana and the broader impact of the event.

Forging a legacy

“As the Gold Sponsor, we envision this event as more than just a showcase of athletic talent; it’s about forging a legacy, nurturing young talents, and positioning Botswana as a prominent destination for international sporting events,” she said at the sponsorship launch.

She explained that the sponsorship would cover the planning, organisation, and hosting of the Botswana International Cross Country Race, as well as cash prizes for participating athletes. “At FNBB, our interest in sports goes beyond traditional sponsorship,” Poroga said.

Groundwork

“It reflects our dedication to a shared value strategy aimed at community development and youth empowerment. Together, we are not just making history but are (also) laying the groundwork for an even stronger future of athletics in Botswana.”

The organiser of the Botswana International Cross Country Race, Glody Dube, who is also the Director of Golden Door Sports Agency, also spoke at the sponsorship launch.

“We are thrilled to welcome First National Bank Botswana as the Gold Sponsor for the Botswana International Cross Country,” said Dube.

Global stage

“Their commitment to supporting sports aligns perfectly with the spirit of this event, which aims to provide a platform for both emerging and elite athletes to showcase their talent on a global stage.”

The prize money for the Botswana International Cross-Country was also unveiled, with significant amounts allocated to different categories.

10km Senior Men Position One: P2, 000. Position Two: P1,500. Position Three: P1,000 Position Four: P800.

Senior Women 10km Position One: P2, 000. Position Two: P1,500. Position Three: P1,000. Position Four: P800.

Junior Men 8km Position One: P500. Position Two: P300. Position Three: P200. Position Four: P100.

Junior Women 6km Position One: P500. 00. Position Two: P300. Position Three: P200. Position Four: P100.

Mixed Relay Position One: P800. Position Two: P500. Position Three: P200.