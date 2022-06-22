GU emulates Mogoditshane Fighters’ FA Cup record

BONGANI MALUNGA

Gaborone United’s 2022 Orange FA Cup triumph has seen the club emulate a 21-year old record that was last achieved by Mogoditshane Fighters between 1999 and 2000. Moyagoleele has now won successive FA Cup trophies to become the first team to defend the trophy since Fighters recorded that feat.

GU won the 2020 edition which was revived last year after being brought toan abrupt end by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reds won the 2020 edition after beating Masitaoka FC 3-0. This past weekend they defeated Security Systems 2-1 with goals from Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Obonwe Maome. Moyagoleele and Fighters are now the only clubs that have managed to defend the FA Cup in the last 21 years.

Under the tutelage of the late great Major David Bright, the Fighters team dominated local football as they ended the late 90s era and opened the 2000s era with back to back cup wins.

Fighters won the 1999 edition of the FA Cup (previously named Coca Cola Cup) after beating FC Satmos 3-0 in the final. They also won the 2000 FA Cup final as they defeated GU 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time. Fighters almost recorded back to back triumphs again in the early 2000s as they won the 2003 edition before narrowly losing the 2004 cup final against BDF XI.

No club has won the competition three times in a row, GU will be aiming to create that moment of history to hold an outright record in the FA Cup.