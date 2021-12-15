GU END 6-YEAR TROPHY DROUGHT

BONGANI MALUNGA

Gaborone United’s Orange FA Cup triumph has ended a six-year wait for silverware for one of Botswana’s traditional big clubs.

The Reds defeated Masitaoka FC 3-0 in the final to claim their first major silverware of the season.

The goals came from Obonwe Maome, Kekaetswe ‘Mara’ Moloi and Karabo Phiri . The proudest moment for the club was that two thirds of the scorers in the final were development products, Phiri and Maome.

Prior to the club’s weekend triumph, GU had not won a trophy since lifting the 2015 Mascom Top 8 Cup.

GU also dominated the post-tournament awards with Thatayaone Kgamanyane walking away with the Player of the Tournament award (P40 000). Clean sheet specialist Goitseone Phoko won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament accolade (P25 000), Moloi won the Top Goalscorer award (P25 000) while head coach Innocent Morapedi emerged Coach of the Tournament (P10 000).

The tournament is still classified as a 2019/2020 competition as it was halted by COVID-19, resuming this year at the quarter final stages.

GU resumed the competition with elimination of Police XI in the last eight stage before knocking out Jwaneng Galaxy in the semi-finals.

Moyagoleele had one of the trickiest routes to the final as they faced defending champions Orapa United, perennial trophy hunters Galaxy and avoided a potential banana skin in Black Forest.

In the end, Morapedi’s charges pulled off a special record as they won the tournament without conceding a goal in normal time against Forest, Orapa, Galaxy and Masitaoka.