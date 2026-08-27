Is Kebinatshipi Still Getting Faster?

Coach Chilume Ntshwarang credits Collen Kebinatshipi’s world-class season to discipline, hard work and steady growth as the 400m star heads toward the Diamond League final.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Collen Kebinatshipi’s impressive form this season is not the product of a sudden change, according to his personal coach, Chilume Ntshwarang, who says the Botswana 400-metre world champion is showing the rewards of sustained hard work and discipline.

“Nothing is different,” Ntshwarang told this publication in a telephone interview. “He became a 400m world champion and he is just showing that this was not by fluke. He is also growing as an athlete.”

Ntshwarang described Kebinatshipi as a talented, disciplined and hard-working athlete, saying those qualities have contributed to his status as a world champion. Kebinatshipi’s next race is the Diamond League final on September 4, where his camp will seek to maintain his current form.

Season Build

Kebinatshipi opened his season on March 8 with a 100m time of 10.53 seconds before switching his focus to the 400m. On March 21, he clocked 44.55 seconds.

His progress continued in April. On April 3, he recorded 9.89 seconds in the 100m, matching the time later that day, while also producing a 39.18-second split in the 4x100m relay. His performances have reflected development in both speed and endurance, with his times placing him among the world’s leading quarter-milers.

Relay Impact

Kebinatshipi also played a key role in Botswana’s relay performances during the season. On May 2, he helped the national team record 2:57.52 in the 4x400m before improving that mark to 2:54.47 the following day.

He closed May with a then-season-best 400m performance, running 43.92 seconds on May 23.

Record Push

The improvement continued into June and July. Kebinatshipi clocked 43.54 seconds on June 28 and 44.00 seconds on July 4 before producing a national record on July 10.

He ran 43.44 seconds on July 10 to set a new Botswana national record and personal best, moving closer to Wayde van Niekerk’s world record of 43.03 seconds, set nearly a decade ago.

On August 23, Kebinatshipi ran 43.59 seconds, continuing his fine form as he approaches the conclusion of his season.