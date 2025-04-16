Lekorwe Earns ATTF Youth Grant 

The grant lifts financial burdens off players aspiring to reach top tiers of the sport by covering hospitality costs at competitions and international training camps

In a major boost to Botswana’s table tennis community, young prodigy Reneilwe Lekorwe has been awarded the prestigious Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) Youth Grant – a first for the budding star and a significant milestone for the country’s sporting future.

The grant, which provides US$1,250 (approximately P17,000), is designed to support elite youth athletes on the continent as they pursue opportunities to train and compete internationally.

It aims to ease the financial burden for players aspiring to reach the top tiers of the sport, particularly by covering official hospitality costs at competitions and international training camps.

World-class training

“This support will go towards official hospitality packages at competitions and/or international training camps,” said the president of Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA), Kudzanani Motswagole, in a statement on Monday.

“This initiative is crucial in helping our athletes access world-class training environments and compete at the highest levels.”

Lekorwe’s selection did not come by chance. According to BTTA, he was identified for the grant following his impressive showing at the recent ITTF Africa Youth Championships where he reached the Top 16 – an exceptional feat in a field of the continent’s best young players.

A well-deserved reward

“This is the first time Lekorwe has been chosen for such a grant,” Motswagole noted. “It is a reflection of his hard work and consistent performance. He has shown great promise, and this grant is a well-deserved reward.”

The ATTF Youth Grant is valid for one year and must be used for a single approved event of choice – usually a tournament in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Series.

For BTTA, Lekorwe’s success signals the effectiveness of renewed investment in grassroots development.

The Association has ramped up efforts to identify and nurture young talent through organised junior tournaments and increased exposure to international standards of play.

Global success

“Our focus remains on grassroots initiatives,” Motswagole said. “We are working on expanding local junior tournaments to ensure that more players like Reneilwe are discovered and developed for continental and global success.”

As Lekorwe prepares for his chosen WTT Youth Series event, the grant offers him an opportunity to sharpen his skills, gain invaluable international experience, and take significant strides towards a professional career.

His story is not just one of individual perseverance but is also of a sporting structure beginning to bear fruit in Botswana — a hopeful reminder of what’s possible with the right support at the right time.