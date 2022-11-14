Magang benchmarks with Confederation of European Volleyball

Has facilitated coaches’ course at Hertfordshire University

Believes sponsors respond to properly- structured organisations

Gazette Reporter

In her quest to improve volleyball administration at Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF), the organisation’s president, Tsoseletso Magang has embarked on a two-week benchmarking exercise at the headquarters of the Confederation of European Volleyball (CEV) in Luxembourg.

This comes after her visit and Team Botswana’s participation in the recent Africa Beach Volleyball Championships in Morocco last month.

Leadership stages

Prior to her visit to Europe, Magang was among top African leaders who were engaged to facilitate a coaches’ course at Hertfordshire University in England. She was taken through all the leadership stages of how other federations are structured in order to attract potential partners and sponsors to keep the sport alive in their respective countries.

In an exclusive interview with Gazette Sports, Magang said her main goal is to learn how they run their confederation better and to bring such improvement to Botswana volleyball.

“The lessons will help me to implement some ideas back home for the reason that I believe that if we are able to put together a good product with good programmes and structures, we should be able to attract funding because companies support things that are well structured and planned,” she noted.

Europeans may visit

“I wanted CEV to commit to helping us with their skills and equipment where it is possible. I believe that they will visit us very soon to assist with putting structures in place. I have also met the beach volleyball experts so they can equip us with the necessary skills to expand our beach volleyball, especially now that we have a team that has qualified for the world beach volleyball tournament in Mexico next year.”

Magang underlined the importance of improving their digital mediums in order to attract more investors through the image of BVF. “I also engaged with their digital department where I met people who are responsible for the development of digital content, websites, digital strategies and business analysists,” she said.

Stakeholders

“We may not be at that level yet but there are lots of graduates who can be utilised to make all these things possible. I also met the people who are responsible for ticketing, especially for elite events. But the most important thing is to build our database so we can easily identify our stakeholders and to package ourselves better.”

Magang was elected BVF president in April and has already helped hosting a return-to-play tournament after long hiatus due to COVID-19 setbacks, BVF’s first-ever Zone 6 beach volleyball, and secured sponsorship worth P200 000 to revive local volleyball.