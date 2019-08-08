Maswena’s Galaxy move on standby

BONGANI MALUNGA

Lemogang Maswena’s proposed move to Jwaneng Galaxy is currently on standby as his former club Orapa United and his potential new club, Galaxy, have not yet discussed his transfer. Orapa United’s management team has underlined that Galaxy are due to write an official letter requesting for the player’s transfer clearance in order to complete Maswena’s transfer.

The current stalemate has seen the player’s move halted for now. Maswena’s contract at Orapa elapsed at the end of the 2018/2019 season and he elected not to renew his contract, this led him to Galaxy where he is currently eagerly waiting to be confirmed.

The winger agreed terms with Galaxy and virtually signed a deal with them during the off-season, he has been training with the club and participated in practice games. His former employers have told Gazette Sport that they are unaware of the player’s next move and also revealed that no club has formally communicated with them about any intention of signing the player, they are currently in possession of his transfer clearance.

“He did not renew his contract and we can confirm that he is no longer our player. However, there is no team that has requested for the player’s clearance, once we receive an official request we will gladly hand over his clearance. We are not aware that he has joined any particular club, if he has done so then the club would have to communicate with us and we will release his clearance,” said Orapa United Public Relations Officer Kabo William.

A fortnight ago this publication got in touch with William’s counterpart at Galaxy, Tankiso Morake who stated that they were working on completing Maswena’s move. “He is close to being an official Galaxy player but there may be delays as we are yet to get his transfer clearance. We signed him as a free agent but we still need to get his transfer clearance from his previous club, we are working on that,” said Morake.

Once the move is completed, Maswena will fill an attacking void which was left by Thero Setsile who moved to South Africa last month. Maswena helped Orapa lift the Orange FA Cup last season with his knack for scoring on a near prolific level in the tournament.